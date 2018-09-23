Manchester City Women v Bristol City Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|0
|12
|6
|2
|B'ham City Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Man City Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|4
|4
|Reading Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|4
|5
|Bristol City Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Chelsea Women
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|West Ham Ladies
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Brighton Women
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|9
|Liverpool Women
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|10
|Everton Ladies
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|11
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|-11
|0