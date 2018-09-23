First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Liverpool Women 0.
Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Liverpool Women
Line-ups
Brighton Women
- 13Gillett
- 8Barton
- 6Rafferty
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 7Whelan
- 4Buet
- 18Brett
- 16Brazil
- 15Green
- 10Natkiel
Substitutes
- 2Roe
- 5Whelan
- 9Umotong
- 12Peplow
- 14Legg
- 17Perry
- 22Hartley
Liverpool Women
- 1Preuss
- 44Murray
- 6Bradley
- 2Matthews
- 3Robe
- 10Murray
- 19Rodgers
- 8Coombs
- 7Clarke
- 24Linnett
- 17Charles
Substitutes
- 9Sweetman-Kirk
- 11Daniels
- 18Kitching
- 20Babajide
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Niamh Charles (Liverpool Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Danielle Buet (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) because of an injury.
Offside, Liverpool Women. Anke Preuss tries a through ball, but Kirsty Linnett is caught offside.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Lucy Gillett tries a through ball, but Kayleigh Green is caught offside.
Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amy Rodgers (Liverpool Women).
Attempt missed. Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Laura Coombs following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Kirsty Barton.
Laura Rafferty (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kirsty Linnett (Liverpool Women).
Foul by Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.
Attempt missed. Danielle Buet (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kirsty Barton.
Attempt saved. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Kirsty Linnett (Liverpool Women).
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jessica Clarke.
Offside, Liverpool Women. Niamh Charles tries a through ball, but Kirsty Linnett is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Laura Rafferty (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kirsty Linnett (Liverpool Women).
Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.
Hand ball by Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women).
Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Foul by Amy Rodgers (Liverpool Women).
Danielle Buet (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Satara Murray (Liverpool Women).
Kate Natkiel (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kirsty Linnett (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Laura Rafferty (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.