Rangers v St Johnstone
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Rangers have lost just one of their last 14 matches against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership (W10 D3), a 3-1 defeat in December 2017.
- St Johnstone won their most recent league clash with Rangers at the Ibrox Stadium (3-1 in December 2017), but were winless in the 13 such meeting in the Scottish Premiership before that victory.
- Under manager Steven Gerrard, Rangers are yet to lose a single game at Ibrox in all competitions. The Gers have won five of six home matches under him (D1), scoring 13 goals and keeping four clean sheets.
- St. Johnstone have only lost one of their last nine Scottish Premiership games (W4 D4) and are unbeaten since they lost to Kilmarnock on the opening day (P4 W2 D2 L0 since). They last went five without a loss in the competition in September 2017.
- Alfredo Morelos has scored in his two most recent appearances against St Johnstone for Rangers, including the final Rangers goal in their 4-1 victory over the Saints in February 2018.