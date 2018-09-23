Kilmarnock v Celtic
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Kilmarnock have won just one of their last 18 matches against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership (D4 L13), a 1-0 victory in February 2018.
- Celtic are without a win in their last three league games against Kilmarnock (D2 L1), their longest ongoing winless streak against a particular opponent in the Scottish Premiership.
- Since going on a nine-game unbeaten run at home in the league between December 2017 and March 2018 (W8 D1), Kilmarnock have lost two of their last four at Rugby Park (W2), and could lose consecutive home league matches for the first time since last November (run of three defeats).
- No side have seen fewer goals in their Scottish Premiership matches in 2018-19 so far than Celtic (seven - five for, two against),
- Celtic's Leigh Griffiths has been directly involved in 15 goals in 15 Scottish Premiership appearances against Kilmarnock (10 goals, five assists).