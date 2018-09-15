Sunday's back pages

Daily Mail
In the Mail, Wayne Rooney wants to move into management
Express
In the Express, Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's win against Tottenham
Star
In the Star, Inter Milan want to take Anthony Martial on loan in January
Times
In The Times, Roberto Firmino's nasty eye injury suffered against Tottenham at Wembley
Telegraph
In the Telegraph, Liverpool make it five out of five

