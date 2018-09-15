BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Point strike late to beat Cliftonville

Point strike late to beat Cliftonville

  • From the section Irish

Two goals in the final two minutes of stoppage time help Warrenpoint Town come back to record a 2-1 victory over Cliftonville at Milltown.

Joe Gormley put the Reds ahead after 72 minutes when he turned in the box to drill home a left-foot shot.

But Anto Reilly equalised deep into injury time and Alan O'Sullivan scored a dramatic winner a minute later to earn Warrenpoint their first league points of the season.

Top videos

Video

Point strike late to beat Cliftonville

  • From the section Irish
Video

Best action as Murray & Inglot win doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's Holland wins triathlon world title

Video

'Stunning' Brown over seals win for Worcestershire

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Wiese hits massive six into fourth tier as Sussex reach final

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Alvarez & Golovkin preparing for 'war' at tense weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Lukaku is the image of the team - Mourinho

Video

City had clear chances to score more - Guardiola

Video

'Dele Alli is a distraction tactic' Comedian Rhys James' take on the season

Video

It was the game of the season so far - Klopp

Video

Influential athletes can speak for those who can't - Curry

Video

Sarri says Chelsea still have 'steps to take'

Video

The 6'4" 19-stone striker with over 200 goals

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you