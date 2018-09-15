Two goals in the final two minutes of stoppage time help Warrenpoint Town come back to record a 2-1 victory over Cliftonville at Milltown.

Joe Gormley put the Reds ahead after 72 minutes when he turned in the box to drill home a left-foot shot.

But Anto Reilly equalised deep into injury time and Alan O'Sullivan scored a dramatic winner a minute later to earn Warrenpoint their first league points of the season.