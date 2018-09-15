Football gossip: Messi, Beckham, Ozil, Dybala, Pogba, Mitrovic, Martial, Hazard

David Beckham and his start-up American team Inter Miami want Barcelona's Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi, 31, for their debut season in Major League Soccer in 2020. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is planning a January move for Arsenal's 29-year-old German midfielder Mesut Ozil. (Sunday Express)

Juventus are set to offer 24-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in a bid to lure France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, back to Turin in a deal worth £150m. (Sunday Mirror)

Meanwhile, Pogba is also open to extending his Old Trafford contract - should Mourinho be sacked and replaced by former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. (CaughtOffside)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be paying close attention to Lyon midfielders Lucas Tousart and Tanguy Ndombele when the French side travel to Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. The two France youth internationals, both 21, have reportedly been monitored by several of Europe's top sides. (Star on Sunday)

Juventus offered 60m euros (£53.4m) to Fiorentina for Federico Chiesa over the summer. The 20-year-old Italy forward has also been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are also said to be interested in 23-year-old Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, as the Serbia international has impressed since his £22m move from Newcastle. (Sunday Mirror)

Barcelona target Frenkie de Jong, 21, has hinted at a move to the La Liga champions, Ajax's Dutch midfielder admitting that he would love to play alongside Lionel Messi. (Sunday Express)

Inter Milan are planning a loan move for Manchester United's Anthony Martial in January, although a move for the Frenchman, 22, would see United ask for 29-year-old Croatia winger Ivan Perisic in return. (Star on Sunday)

Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 27, says he turned down an offer from Tottenham to move to Anfield from Newcastle in 2016. (Metro)

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, 27, said there was "some contact" with Paris St-Germain this summer but the Frenchman is happy to have stayed at Stamford Bridge. (ESPN)

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard can be Europe's best player "in two years", manager Maurizio Sarri said after the 27-year-old Belgium international's hat-trick against Cardiff. (Sky Sports)

Manager Rafael Benitez says he is refusing to panic after Newcastle slumped to a third home defeat in a row at St James' Park. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Steve Bruce insists he can "understand" the anger directed at him from the Aston Villa fans calling for his dismissal following his team's draw at Blackburn. (Birmingham Mail)

Veteran Roma and Italy midfielder Daniele de Rossi, 35, is open to the idea of a move to MLS. (Goal.com)

Tottenham and England full-back Kieran Trippier, 27, says being allowed to leave by Manchester City was "devastating" but joining Burnley was the best decision he made. (Mail on Sunday)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton admits he would take a "boring" campaign if it meant Premier League survival. (Argus)