Premier League quick stats: Hazard, Zaha, Warnock, Arsenal, Liverpool
-
- From the section Premier League
Chelsea and Liverpool maintained their perfect starts to the Premier League season, as the Blues scored four to go top of the table on goal difference.
Eden Hazard becomes the fourth Chelsea player to score more than one hat-trick in the competition, while Crystal Palace can only pick up points with Wilfried Zaha in their side.
Arsenal are sharing the goals around, but are struggling to keep them out, and Neil Warnock's winless run goes on.
It's the best Premier League stats...
- Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Tottenham means the Reds have won their opening five games of a top-flight season for only the third time, after 1978-79 and 1990-91.
- Chelsea, meanwhile, beat Cardiff 4-1 and have now done it four times in the Premier League - also in 2005-06, 2009-10 and 2010-11 - more than any other team.
- Eden Hazard scored his second Premier League hat-trick for Chelsea, becoming the fourth Blues player to score more than one treble in the competition after Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
- Since his Premier League debut in August 2012, Hazard has been directly involved in more goals than any other midfielder in the competition - scoring 74 goals and making 41 assists.
- Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has gone 11 Premier League games without a win as manager for the first time, drawing five and losing six.
- The promoted side are also without a win in their opening five games of an English top-flight season for the first time since 1921-22.
- Arsenal won 2-1 at Newcastle, meaning they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their first five games in a top-flight season for the first time since the 1988-89 campaign.
- All 10 of Arsenal's Premier League goals this season, including own goals, have been scored by different players.
- Wilfried Zaha has netted eight goals in his last 10 Premier League games, as many as in his previous 44, after scoring Crystal Palace's winner at Huddersfield.
- Since the start of last season, Palace have averaged 1.5 points per game in the 33 matches when Zaha has played, compared to zero in the 10 games he has not been involved in.