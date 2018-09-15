Premier League quick stats: Hazard, Zaha, Warnock, Arsenal, Liverpool

Eden Hazard scored a hat-trick as Chelsea maintained their winning start

Chelsea and Liverpool maintained their perfect starts to the Premier League season, as the Blues scored four to go top of the table on goal difference.

Eden Hazard becomes the fourth Chelsea player to score more than one hat-trick in the competition, while Crystal Palace can only pick up points with Wilfried Zaha in their side.

Arsenal are sharing the goals around, but are struggling to keep them out, and Neil Warnock's winless run goes on.

It's the best Premier League stats...