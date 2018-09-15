Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-1 Hoffenheim: Reiss Nelson scores with first shot in Bundesliga

From the section

Nelson's goal did not prevent Fortuna Dusseldorf taking all three points

English teenager Reiss Nelson, on loan from Arsenal, scored on his Bundesliga debut but his Hoffenheim side lost to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The England Under-19 forward collected the ball on the edge of the area and fired low into the bottom corner with his first shot to make it 1-1.

But Watford loanee Dodi Lukebakio scored the winner from the penalty spot two minutes later.

Alfredo Morales had put the hosts in front in the first half.

Nelson's debut goal came the day after another English 18-year-old, Jadon Sancho, assisted two goals for Borussia Dortmund as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1.

Elsewhere, Arjen Robben scored a spectacular volley as Bayern Munich maintained their winning start to the season against Bayer Leverkusen.

Robben smashed a dipping volley into the top-left corner in the 19th minute for the German champions' second goal.

Bayern had fallen behind in the fifth minute when Wendell scored a retaken penalty.

Wendell beat Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after the German had initially saved Kevin Volland's penalty only for it to be retaken because of encroachment from Jerome Boateng.

Corentin Tolisso equalised for the hosts five minutes later while James Rodriguez added a third late on after Karim Bellarabi had been sent off for Leverkusen.