Inter Milan 0-1 Parma: Inter beaten by goal from own loanee Federico Dimarco

Dimarco has played twice for the Inter Milan first team

Inter Milan's poor start to the season continued as Federico Dimarco scored a brilliant winner for Parma against his parent club at the San Siro.

The 20-year-old, on loan from Inter, won the ball in midfield and smashed a 25-yard strike into the top corner.

The goal was the full-back's first in Serie A and gives Parma their first win since returning to the top flight.

Inter, who play Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday, have only won one of four matches this season.

Dimarco came through the youth teams at Inter before he was loaned to Ascoli and Empoli and sold to Swiss club Sion.

Inter re-signed the left-back in July but loaned him to Parma the following month.

He also prevented his parent club taking the lead just before the hour when he cleared Ivan Perisic's effort off the line.

Inter, tipped as one of the favourites for the Serie A title, have just four points from four matches this season.

Parma have won three consecutive promotions back into the top flight after going bankrupt in 2015.