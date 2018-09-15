Watch: Ards frustrate Coleraine in stalemate

Coleraine's life without Oran Kearney in the Irish Premiership began with a goalless draw against Ards at Clandeboye Park.

With new appointment Rodney McAree watching from the stands, Coleraine struggled to break a dogged Ards side down.

Jamie McGonigle struck the top of the crossbar in the first-half and Ards stopper Sam Johnstone brilliantly denied Stephen Lowry after the break.