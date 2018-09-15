BBC Sport - Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace forward someone has to break his leg to get a card
I'd have to get my leg broken for anyone to get a red card - Zaha
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha says he feels like he will "have to get my leg broken" before an opponent is sent off for fouling him.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 15 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.