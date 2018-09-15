BBC Sport - Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace forward someone has to break his leg to get a card

I'd have to get my leg broken for anyone to get a red card - Zaha

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha says he feels like he will "have to get my leg broken" before an opponent is sent off for fouling him.

MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 15 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

I'd have to get my leg broken for anyone to get a red card - Zaha

Video

Cox leads Worcs to victory over Sussex in tense T20 final

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Best action as Murray & Inglot win doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's Holland wins triathlon world title

Video

'Stunning' Brown over seals win for Worcestershire

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Wiese hits massive six into fourth tier as Sussex reach final

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Alvarez & Golovkin preparing for 'war' at tense weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Lukaku is the image of the team - Mourinho

Video

City had clear chances to score more - Guardiola

Video

'Dele Alli is a distraction tactic' Comedian Rhys James' take on the season

Video

It was the game of the season so far - Klopp

Video

Influential athletes can speak for those who can't - Curry

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you