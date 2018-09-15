Motherwell 0-1 Hearts: Craig Levein defends Uche Ikpeazu's '50/50' challenge

Hearts' Steven Naismith scored after Uche Izpeaku and Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson challenged for the ball

Hearts manager Craig Levein says Uche Ikpeazu was entitled to make the challenge that resulted in Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson being injured.

The two players clashed in the run-up to Hearts' goal in a 1-0 win.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson felt Ikpeazu should have been disciplined by referee Bobby Madden, but Levein defended the striker.

"I can't see how anyone could be annoyed at Uche," the Hearts manager said.

Robinson claimed after the game that Carson potentially suffered a broken ankle and that Madden's assessment of the incident went against Motherwell.

"For me it was a 50/50, and his player's come out second best, so he should be annoyed at his goalkeeper rather than Ikpeazu," Levein responded.

"Steven Naismith has intelligently followed up and recognised the situation and deftly finished."

The Hearts manager said his players were motivated by Motherwell striker Curtis Main "in the paper questioning whether our boys could deal with it. I thought John Souttar and Jimmy Dunne gave him his answer".

Victory moved the Tynecastle side five points clear at the top of the Premiership, much to the delight of the club's fans.

"They can dream any time they like," Levein said

"It's not up to me to tell them when to dream. This whole one game at a time thing always rears it's head and what is important to me is to not get too excited.

"We've got a long way to go. Keeping improving is the answer to how we can keep going and keep winning."