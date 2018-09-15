Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace forward claims to get 'different treatment'

Wilfried Zaha was booed by Huddersfield supporters after scoring the winner

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha says he feels like he will "have to get my leg broken" before an opponent is booked for fouling him.

The Ivorian, 25, reacted after being pulled to the ground by Mathias Jorgensen during Saturday's 1-0 Premier League victory at Huddersfield.

Jorgensen was booked, but Zaha says he is badly treated "every week".

"I have tried to speak to referees," said Zaha, who scored Palace's winner. "There's nothing I can do any more."

Zaha, who has previously claimed opponents try to get him banned for diving, has been fouled 11 times this season. Only Leicester's James Maddison, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Will Hughes of Watford have been fouled more frequently.

Two minutes after being brought down by Jorgensen, Zaha fouled Florent Hadergjonaj and was shown a yellow card of his own.

"I feel like I'd have to get my leg broken for anyone to get a card. That's why I lose my head," he said.

"Why am I getting different treatment from other players?

"It makes you not want to go on a run because someone will come through the back of you, and it doesn't allow you to express yourself.

"At the same time, I have to let my feet do the talking which I did today."