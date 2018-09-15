Kenny Miller: Dundee to appeal against red card as manager says he won't "chuck it"

Kenny Miller was sent off on his return to Ibrox

"I don't chuck it" was Dundee manager Neil McCann's response to their latest defeat as he confirmed the club would challenge Kenny Miller's red card.

The Dens Park side went down 4-0 at Ibrox, leaving them without a point after five Premiership matches.

Former Rangers player Miller was sent off late on for a foul on Borna Barisic.

"I don't mind pressure. I will take the heat," said McCann, who took over at Dundee in 2017.

"I don't chuck it, the players don't chuck it."

Dundee created almost as many openings as Rangers in the first half but could not hit the target.

They host Hibernian next and travel to face Hamilton Academical - currently three points in front of McCann's side - in two weeks' time.

"We are playing with a lack of confidence just now but there is sparkles within games which gives me encouragement they are good enough to do it," added McCann. "They just need a wee bit more self-belief."