Scottish League One: Arbroath two clear at summit as Raith Rovers drop points

Bobby Linn, left, scored a hat-trick for Arbroath as they beat Forfar Athletic at Gayfield Park

Scottish League One leaders Arbroath remain unbeaten and move two points clear after overcoming Forfar Athletic 3-1 thanks to a Bobby Linn treble.

Second-placed Raith Rovers dropped points at Brechin City, drawing 1-1.

East Fife climbed off the foot of the table with their second successive win, beating third-placed Airdrieonians 2-1.

Montrose are now bottom after a 2-1 loss at Dumbarton, while Stranraer won 2-0 at home against Stenhousemuir to move to sixth.

At Gayfield Park, Arbroath moved two points ahead of Rovers at the summit after three right-foot Linn shots found the net.

The striker opened the scoring after 38 minutes, and although Ross Cunningham levelled in first-half injury time, Linn struck twice more in the second period to seal the victory.

Rovers, who remain without a manager following Barry Smith's resignation, succumbed to an 87th-minute Boris Melingui equaliser at Glebe Park. That came after Kevin Nisbet, League One's top scorer, netted for the eighth time this season, bagging a penalty.

At New Bayview, Cammy Russell put Airdrieonians ahead in the 74th minute, but just a minute later, Liam Watt levelled from outside the box. Rory Currie settled the match two minutes from time.

Dumbarton came from behind to send Montrose to the bottom of the standings, Andy Dowie and Ross Forbes cancelling out Craig Johnston's opener, with the visitors' Michael Bolochoweckyj shown a second-half red card for violent conduct.

And a goal in each half from Kyle Turner and Innes Cameron ensured Stranraer took all three points against Stenny.