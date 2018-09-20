Premier League predictions: Lawro v Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill

After three successive defeats in the Premier League and Champions League, Tottenham will attempt to get back on track when they visit Brighton in Saturday's late kick-off.

The Seagulls have already beaten Manchester United at the Amex Stadium this season, however, so can they claim another major scalp this weekend?

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "It seems that Tottenham have become the latest crisis club and their manager Mauricio Pochettino is probably not helping matters by losing his cool with reporters when he was asked about his team selection after Tuesday's defeat by Inter Milan.

"He does not like talking about Harry Kane needing a rest either, but Kane does look like he needs a couple of weeks away from football.

"Spurs are still a good side and they are still going to be up there, but it is just a case of them getting through this bad patch."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week's guest is former Olympic and world champion heptathlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Ennis-Hill is an ambassador for the 2018 BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award, which looks to recognise anyone who is inspiring people of all ages to get up and get active.

She told BBC Sport: "The award is about nominating someone who you feel has really made a difference within the sporting community at grassroots level, whether that is a volunteer or coach, or someone behind the scenes helping you get to where you want to.

"I think it's important to recognise these people.

"For me personally, I had all those amazing moments on the track and on the podium, really celebrating my achievements in that way.

"This is for all those people like my physio, coaches or my family that helped me get there, because it was not about just me performing on the day - they all made sacrifices along the way and were passionate about what they did."

Premier League predictions - week 6 Result Lawro Jessica SATURDAY Fulham v Watford x-x 2-1 2-1 Burnley v Bournemouth x-x 1-1 1-1 Cardiff v Man City x-x 0-2 1-3 Crystal Palace v Newcastle x-x 2-1 1-1 Leicester v Huddersfield x-x 2-0 1-0 Liverpool v Southampton x-x 3-0 3-0 Man Utd v Wolves x-x 2-0 2-1 Brighton v Tottenham x-x 1-1 0-2 SUNDAY West Ham v Chelsea x-x 2-1 0-2 Arsenal v Everton x-x 2-0 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

SATURDAY

Fulham v Watford (12:30 BST)

Both of these sides lost to Manchester clubs last weekend - Fulham at City and Watford at home to United.

The problem for Watford against United was that they did not want to open up too early, when they were better off just having a go in the way they have in their other games.

Media playback is not supported on this device Fulham were 'shy' against City - Jokanovic

It was interesting listening to Cottagers manager Slavisa Jokanovic after his side's defeat at Etihad Stadium, when he said he felt they were a little bit scared to play like they can.

I don't think that will be the case against the Hornets, which is why I am going for a home victory - although Watford will also see this one as winnable and they always seem to finish games strongly - so it could be close.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jessica's prediction: 2-1

Burnley v Bournemouth

Sean Dyche says his Burnley side are caught in a fog at the moment and f.o.g definitely does not stand for 'full of goals' because they have been so poor going forward.

The funny thing about the Clarets is that this kind of form is what I was expecting from them last season, when I thought they would struggle.

For it to happen now, after they did so well last year, has come as a little bit of a shock.

Now it is a case of them trying to find some form against a Bournemouth team who, in contrast, are playing extremely well.

Forget about the two late goals the Cherries conceded against Leicester last time out, because they absolutely took the Foxes apart.

Bournemouth have got a real cutting edge about them and the challenge for Dyche is to find a way to nullify that and increase his own side's goal threat.

It is worth remembering that Bournemouth lost their first four league games last season after spending quite a lot of money.

Media playback is not supported on this device Howe delighted with 'efficient' Cherries

They backed Eddie Howe, though, and what they are doing now shows you that if your manager is decent and you show some belief in him, then eventually the results will come.

Burnley have already done that, by sticking with Dyche when they were relegated from the top flight in 2015, and I don't see his job as being in danger. They do need to improve, though, because they have not been creating enough chances.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Jessica's prediction: 1-1

Cardiff v Man City

Manchester City were very poor in their defeat against Lyon in the Champions League in midweek and their performance was probably more worrying than the result.

It looked like some of their players had switched off, and if any of them are coasting, they are asking for trouble.

If you don't put the hard yards in, you can be as brilliant as you like but your performance levels are 10-15% down and it is going to cost you.

I saw it happen some seasons at Liverpool after we had won the league. We rectified it after a while but every team in Manchester City's situation has to deal with it and it is why - certainly in the Premier League - teams have struggled to win the title in consecutive seasons.

As for the game, well these teams met in the FA Cup last season, when Manchester City won and Leroy Sane got clobbered by a Joe Bennett tackle.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Cardiff 0-2 Manchester City

I'd expect something similar this time, with Cardiff clattering into them in the nicest possible way and making things as hard as possible for them.

They have got to play to their strengths, because Cardiff are not going to outplay Manchester City at football, are they?

They would get torn apart if they tried although, whatever their approach, this is going to be a tough game for them because I am expecting a big reaction from City following that Lyon defeat.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Jessica's prediction: 1-3

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

I thought Newcastle did all right in the first half of their defeat by Arsenal, but they still ended up losing.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has come out and said they have had some really tough games so far, and they have also faced Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham.

That run is over, but playing Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park with Wilfried Zaha in the form he is in is not exactly easy either.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jessica's prediction: 1-1

Leicester v Huddersfield

Huddersfield are another team who badly need some points, not to mention some goals. With only two from their first five games, they are the lowest scorers in the Premier League.

Leicester got found out at the back last week because of the pace of Bournemouth's front three, but I do not see the Terriers giving them the same problems - especially away from home, where they have only won once in the league this year.

I am still worried about the long-term job prospects of Foxes boss Claude Puel, but I think his side will win this one.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jessica's prediction: 1-0

Liverpool v Southampton

The big bonus for Liverpool from Tuesday's Champions League win over Paris St-Germain has to be Daniel Sturridge's performance, because he did really well.

People were telling me afterwards he could have had a hat-trick but I was delighted for him that he got one goal - you have to remember how little he has played for the first team recently.

There is always the caveat that he has to stay fit, but if he can avoid getting injured then we know how good he is.

After having Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in town in midweek, this game might not have the same glamour about it for Liverpool, but it is still one they need to win and Jurgen Klopp will not accept any drop in effort.

The Reds are on a real high at the moment and I think they will make it six wins out of six in the Premier League.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Jessica's prediction: 3-0

Man Utd v Wolves

All sorts of questions were being asked about Manchester United when they lost to Tottenham at the end of August, but since then they have won three out of three, all away from home.

I have been impressed by Wolves, but I thought Burnley would go to Molineux last week and pinch the points.

I was wrong - and Nuno Espirito Santo's side played really well. The way they play, and with the amount of possession they enjoy, they are going to create lots of chances against teams - and they have got better defensively too.

But United have got some momentum now and their troubles seem a long time ago. I can only see a home win.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jessica's prediction: 2-1

Brighton v Tottenham (17:30 BST)

Tottenham are just getting bashed by everyone at the moment, although I do think losing to Liverpool last week was a bigger blow than their defeat at Inter Milan.

Tactically, Spurs were naive at Wembley and the Reds could have been three or four goals up in the first half.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pochettino angry at media 'disrespect'

Going to Brighton will be a different test, but this is definitely not an easy game.

The Seagulls are earning a reputation as being this season's comeback kings, after fighting back from 2-0 down to get a draw in their past two matches.

They will relish the visit of Spurs after beating Manchester United at home in August and will fancy their chances of getting something out of this game too.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Jessica's prediction: 0-2

SUNDAY

West Ham v Chelsea (13:30 BST)

West Ham had a super win last weekend against Everton and they will be hoping Marko Arnautovic recovers from the knee injury he sustained in that game, because he was just terrific.

The Hammers have lost both their games at London Stadium so far this season, but I have a feeling they will turn up for this one.

That's not based on form, because Chelsea have got five league wins out of five, or the fact West Ham are at home, because they have been struggling there.

I might be going out on a limb in backing the Hammers, but I just think something will click for them this time.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jessica's prediction: 0-2

Arsenal v Everton (16:00 BST)

All of a sudden people are umming and ahhing about Everton manager Marco Silva after they lost to West Ham.

That was the Toffees' first defeat of the season but Bournemouth are the only top-eight team they have played so far and, in their previous home game, they drew with Huddersfield, which is not a great result.

Arsenal look a better team with Lucas Torreira in their midfield, and he made them play when he came on at half-time against Newcastle last weekend.

Torreira is forward thinking and makes a real difference to the way they play and, if he features again, I would back him to ensure Arsenal get the points here too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jessica's prediction: 1-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last week?

Lawro got five correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 matches for a total of 80 points.

He drew with actor Mark Wahlberg, who also got five correct results with one exact score.

Total scores after week 5 Lawro 330 Guests 380

Lawro v Guests P4 W1 D0 L3

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION POS TEAM P W D L PTS +/- =1 Man City 5 5 0 0 15 +2 =1 Man Utd 5 5 0 0 15 +7 3 Chelsea 5 4 1 0 13 -2 =4 Everton 5 3 0 2 9 +6 =4 Liverpool 5 2 3 0 9 -2 6 Tottenham 5 2 2 1 8 0 =7 Burnley 5 2 1 2 7 +13 =7 Crystal Palace 5 2 1 2 7 +5 =7 Southampton 5 2 1 2 7 +6 =10 Arsenal 5 2 0 3 6 -3 =10 Bournemouth 5 1 3 1 6 -5 =10 Newcastle 5 1 3 1 6 +9 =10 Watford 5 2 0 3 6 -6 14 Leicester 5 1 2 2 5 -3 =15 Brighton 5 1 1 3 4 -1 =15 Fulham 5 1 1 3 4 0 =15 West Ham 5 1 1 3 4 +1 =18 Cardiff 5 0 3 2 3 -1 =18 Wolves 5 1 0 4 3 -9 20 Huddersfield 5 0 1 4 1 -2

