Real Sociedad 1-2 Barcelona: Champions score two quick goals to maintain winning start
- From the section European Football
Barcelona scored two goals in three second-half minutes to come from behind and beat Real Sociedad to maintain their 100% start to the La Liga season.
The champions trailed after 12 minutes when they failed to clear a free-kick and Aritz Elustondo lashed in.
But Luis Suarez scrambled the ball home in the 63rd minute before Ousmane Dembele converted at another corner.
La Real could have been further in front but missed three chances shortly before the Barcelona goals.
Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made two fine saves, denying Real Madrid loanee Theo Hernandez and Juanmi while Mikel Oyarzabal blazed over at the end of a quick counter-attack.
The hosts, playing at their newly renovated Anoeta stadium for the first time, could have grabbed a point late on but Juanmi headed narrowly wide from inside the area.
Barcelona were poor in the first half and also capitalised on goalkeeping errors for both goals with Geronimo Rulli missing punches at both set pieces.
The win for Ernesto Valverde's side is their fourth from four games this season and keeps them top of the table.
Earlier in the day, Atletico Madrid needed an injury-time debut goal from Borja Garces to draw 1-1 with Eibar.
Line-ups
Real Sociedad
- 1Rulli
- 2Zaldua
- 15Elustondo
- 6Moreno
- 19Hernández
- 5Zubeldia
- 4IllarramendiBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMerinoat 82'minutes
- 17ZurutuzaSubstituted forBautistaat 73'minutes
- 14PardoSubstituted forSangalliat 82'minutes
- 7Juanmi
- 10Oyarzabal
Substitutes
- 8Merino
- 13Moyá
- 18Gorosabel
- 20Rodrigues
- 21Bautista
- 22Navas
- 23Sangalli
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral SemedoSubstituted forCoutinhoat 45'minutes
- 3Piqué
- 23UmtitiBooked at 87mins
- 18Alba
- 20Roberto
- 4Rakitic
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forBusquetsat 57'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 11DembéléSubstituted forVidalat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Busquets
- 7Coutinho
- 13Cillessen
- 15Lenglet
- 19El Haddadi
- 22Vidal
- 24Vermaelen
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 26,756
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 1, Barcelona 2.
Attempt blocked. Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Sangalli.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Coutinho.
Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
Booking
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Juanmi (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mikel Merino with a through ball.
Offside, Real Sociedad. Luca Sangalli tries a through ball, but Juanmi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Mikel Merino replaces Asier Illarramendi.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Luca Sangalli replaces Rubén Pardo.
Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).
Theo Hernández (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad).
Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rubén Pardo (Real Sociedad).
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Jon Bautista replaces David Zurutuza.
Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).
Theo Hernández (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).
Goal!
Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Barcelona 2. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Gerónimo Rulli.
Attempt saved. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Goal!
Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Barcelona 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Umtiti with a headed pass following a corner.
Attempt saved. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.