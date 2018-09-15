Premier League results: Liverpool and Chelsea win again, Man City go third

Eden Hazard scored a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Cardiff

Liverpool and Chelsea maintained their 100% starts to the Premier League season on Saturday, while Manchester City thumped Fulham to move into third place.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool beat an out-of-sorts Tottenham at Wembley, before Eden Hazard scored a hat-trick as Chelsea came from behind to thrash Cardiff and knock the Reds off the top of the table on goal difference.

Elsewhere, two second-half goals saw Arsenal edge out Newcastle while Bournemouth easily saw off 10-man Leicester and Wilfried Zaha gave Crystal Palace victory at struggling Huddersfield.

Zaha's winner was a contender for goal of the season that you can watch on Match of the Day at 22:20 BST on Saturday on BBC One and the BBC Sport website (in the UK).

Granit Xhaka's opener for Arsenal was also a superb strike, with the Switzerland international firing in a wonderful long-range free-kick. Mesut Ozil added a second before Ciaran Clark's last-gasp reply.

Watford can join Liverpool and Chelsea at the summit of the table if they beat Manchester United at Vicarage Road in the 17:30 BST game.

In the day's early fixture, goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino put Liverpool in control before Erik Lamela's late reply for Spurs.

Manchester City made the fastest start in the 3pm kick-offs, with Leroy Sane scoring inside the first two minutes. David Silva and Raheem Sterling added further goals as the champions coasted to victory.

Cardiff took a surprise lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before Hazard took centre stage, although Willian's strike that rounded off the Blues' victory was arguably his side's best of the game.

Ryan Fraser scored two first-half goals to put Bournemouth on their way to victory over Leicester, with Joshua King adding a third before the break from the penalty spot.

Things got worse for the Foxes when Wes Morgan received his second booking after 68 minutes but, after Adam Smith made it 4-0, James Maddison and Marc Albrighton pulled back two goals in the last three minutes.

In the Championship, Leeds remain top of the table thanks to Jack Harrison's late equaliser at Millwall.

And, in the Scottish Premiership, Livingston moved up to third place with a win over Hamilton. They are level on 10 points with second-placed Celtic, and five points behind leaders Hearts.