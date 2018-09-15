Irish Premiership: Leaders Linfield beat Swifts to move four points clear

Linfield's Joel Cooper used to play for Glenavon and Ballyclare Comrades

Joel Cooper scored twice as Linfield beat managerless Dungannon 3-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership to four points.

Stephen Murray scored a hat-trick for Glenavon who are up to second place after a 4-1 win away to Institute.

A day after becoming Coleraine's boss, Rodney McAree watched from the stand as his new side drew 0-0 away to Ards.

Champions Crusaders beat Newry 1-0 and two stoppage-time goals saw bottom club Warrenpoint Town beat Cliftonville 2-1.

It was Warrenpoint's first points of the season, which means Dungannon drop to the foot of the table.

The Swifts were no match for early-season pacesetters Linfield at Windsor Park.

Cooper was credited with the opening goal although his shot from a tight angle from the left went in off team-mate Daniel Kearns.



Former Glenavon man Cooper drilled in a low shot to make it 2-0 while Andrew Waterworth scored the third after the break with a simple finish from Niall Quinn's pull back.

Linfield have five wins and two draws from their opening seven Premiership fixtures.

McAree watches as Coleraine draw

The other unbeaten top flight team, Coleraine, will be disappointed to have dropped two points away to Ards, a result which sees them drop one place to third.

Too many drawn games proved their downfall last season as they finished two points behind title winners Crusaders, and already this term they have drawn three of their six league fixtures.

Former Dungannon boss Rodney McAree, appointed new Coleraine manager on Friday, watched from the stand as the Bannsiders were frustrated by Ards.

"On another day, if you score one you could go on to score two or three," said McAree.

"Ards played on the counter and were hard to break down."

Reds stunned by bottom club Warrenpoint

The shock result of the day came at Miltown where Warrenpoint Town scored twice in stoppage-time to beat Cliftonville and get their first points of the season.

Cliftonville, managed by former Town boss Barry Gray, took the lead through Joe Gormley in the 71st minute.

Goals by Anto Reilly and Alan O'Sullivan turned the match on its head and lifted Warrenpoint off the foot of the Premiership table.

"It's great to get three points on the board - we've had a rough time of it so to do it that way was probably extra special. We left it late but better late than never," said Warrenpoint's assistant manager Colm Barron.

Newly-promoted Institute were soundly beaten 4-1 by Glenavon at the Brandywell.

Andy Hall netted a close-range 10th-minute opener while Murray's looping cross from the right deceived keeper Martin Gallagher and went in at the far post for 2-0.

Murray made it three with a brilliant turn and strike, before Darren Henderson followed up to pull one back before the break.

A cheeky back-heel goal saw Murray complete his hat-trick in the second half.

Paul Heatley's first of the season gave Crusaders a much-needed home win over Newry City.

Danske Bank Premiership Ards 0-0 Coleraine Crusaders 1-0 Newry City Institute 1-4 Glenavon Linfield 3-0 Dungannon Swifts Warrenpoint Town 2-1 Cliftonville