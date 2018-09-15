BBC Sport - Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool: It was the game of the season so far - Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Tottenham was their "best game of the season so far" as the Reds maintained their 100% start to the Premier League.
