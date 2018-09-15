BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace: David Wagner believes his team should have won the game
Huddersfield 'so unlucky' against Palace - Wagner
- From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield boss David Wagner says his side's "very good performance" deserved more than a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace, which left them still waiting for their first win of the season.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 15 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.