BBC Sport - Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff: Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea still have 'steps to take'
Sarri says Chelsea still have 'steps to take'
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri, believes that his team still have 'steps to take' when looking at the Premier League title as they are still behind Liverpool and Manchester city, despite their 4-1 win over Cardiff
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 15 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.