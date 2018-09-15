Atletico Madrid 1-1 Eibar: Teenage debutant Borja Garces rescues point for Atletico

Spaniard Borja was making his first senior competitive appearance

Teenager Borja Garces scored a 94th-minute equaliser for Atletico Madrid against Eibar to prevent his side losing a second league game in a row.

Borja, 19, came on as a second-half substitute and fired home from 10 yards in the last minute of injury time.

Atletico had missed a number of chances and looked to be heading for defeat after Sergi Enrich scrambled in an 87th-minute goal for the visitors.

Atletico have now only won one of their opening four La Liga matches.

The 2013-14 champions are fourth in the table, four points behind Barcelona and Real Madrid who both have a game in hand.