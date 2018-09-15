Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Eibar 1.
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Eibar: Teenage debutant Borja Garces rescues point for Atletico
Teenager Borja Garces scored a 94th-minute equaliser for Atletico Madrid against Eibar to prevent his side losing a second league game in a row.
Borja, 19, came on as a second-half substitute and fired home from 10 yards in the last minute of injury time.
Atletico had missed a number of chances and looked to be heading for defeat after Sergi Enrich scrambled in an 87th-minute goal for the visitors.
Atletico have now only won one of their opening four La Liga matches.
The 2013-14 champions are fourth in the table, four points behind Barcelona and Real Madrid who both have a game in hand.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Torres Belén
- 24Giménez
- 2GodínBooked at 51mins
- 3Filipe Luís
- 14HernándezSubstituted forGarcésat 71'minutes
- 7Griezmann
- 6KokeBooked at 39mins
- 8Saúl
- 11LemarSubstituted forCorreaat 59'minutes
- 19Diego Costa
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 5Partey
- 10Correa
- 18Gelson Martins
- 32Garcés
- 33Solano
- 35Montero
Eibar
- 1Dmitrovic
- 11Peña
- 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 23Arbilla
- 15Valdés Díaz
- 8DiopBooked at 54minsSubstituted forCardonaat 80'minutes
- 6Álvarez
- 16De Blasis
- 24Jordán
- 22MillaSubstituted forEscalanteat 57'minutes
- 19Dias de OliveiraBooked at 16minsSubstituted forEnrichat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ramis
- 5Escalante
- 7Cardona
- 9Enrich
- 13Riesgo
- 18Hervías
- 20Cucurella
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 55,674
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home14
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Eibar 1.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Eibar 1. Borja Garcés (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Cardona (Eibar).
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.
Attempt blocked. Borja Garcés (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filipe Luís.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 0, Eibar 1. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Peña (Eibar).
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar).
Attempt missed. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Paulo Oliveira.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Marc Cardona replaces Pape Diop because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pape Diop (Eibar) because of an injury.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Anaitz Arbilla.
Attempt blocked. Borja Garcés (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Cote.
Attempt missed. Joan Jordán (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gonzalo Escalante.
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Borja Garcés replaces Rodrigo.
Attempt missed. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Peña.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.
Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Koke.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rubén Peña with a cross.
Anaitz Arbilla (Eibar) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box following a corner.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by José Giménez.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Cote (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Paulo Oliveira.
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Cote.