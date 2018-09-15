Scottish League Two: Edinburgh City beat third place Annan to stay top

Edinburgh City sit top of League Two with five wins from six matches

Edinburgh City beat Annan Athletic 2-1 at home to remain top of Scottish League Two.

Peterhead came from behind twice to overcome Cowdenbeath 4-2 at Central Park to keep the gap at the top to two points.

Clyde took advantage of Annan's defeat to go third by edging Albion Rovers.

Elgin City came away from their long trip to Berwick Rangers with three points, and Stirling Albion beat Queen's Park.

Edinburgh had seen off the challenge of title rivals Peterhead and Clyde and recent weeks, and it was the turn of Annan to taste defeat against the capital side.

Blair Henderson continued his fine form to give them the lead, and headed home a second near the end to secure the win despite a Ryan Sinnamon free-kick narrowing the gap seven minutes from time.

Peterhead kept the heat on the leaders after three second-half goals from Derek Lyle, Rory McAllister and Willie Gibson overturned a 2-1 half time deficit against struggling Cowdenbeath.

While Clyde leapfrogged Annan into third after Martin McNiff's goal after 20 minutes proved enough to defeat pointless Albion Rovers 1-0.

Berwick's young defender Jordan Orru put the ball into his own net midway through the first half to give Elgin the lead at Shielfield. On-loan Ross County striker Greg Morrison netted the second minutes later before completing the scoring on the stroke of half-time to give the Moray side a 3-0 win.

And Stirling Albion made it two wins from two in the league against Queen's Park at Forthbank, Ross McGeachie heading in the winner after 12 minutes.