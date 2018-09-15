Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is "delighted" with his side's 4-2 win over Leicester, but says the Cherries are "not at their peak" yet as they moved fifth in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester City

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 15 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.