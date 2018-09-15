Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says his side "need to improve" as Liverpool maintained their 100% start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 victory at Wembley.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 15 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.