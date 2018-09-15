Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hibs, Dundee, Newcastle, Spurs, Blackburn, Harrison

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has taken legal action in his battle with the Scottish FA, which has charged both the 55-year-old and the club for bringing the game into disrepute following a statement he made over the failure of an appeals tribunal to rescind the red card shown to midfielder Gary Dicker by referee Willie Collum during a match against Hearts last month. (Evening Times)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has questioned if there is an agenda at play after Rangers manager Steven Gerrard escaped being disciplined by the Scottish FA while Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke did not over criticism of officials. (Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown has revealed how he was told to find a new club in December 2009 by then manager Tony Mowbray and had an offer from Newcastle United and interest from Tottenham Hotspur. (Daily Record)

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says Scotland midfielder John McGinn, who has joined Aston Villa, was on his own club's radar for a "long, long time". (Lancashire Telegraph)

Former Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ryan Gauld insists moving to the Portuguese second tier with Farense from Sporting Lisbon on loan is not a step down in his career and that his ambition remains to win full international caps for his country. (Daily Record)

Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack has been ruled out of Rangers' Europa League meeting with Villarreal after picking up a calf injury. (Evening Times)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he omitted left-back Lee Wallace and midfielder Jordan Rossiter from Rangers' Europa League squad because the pair have just returned from long-term injuries. (The Scotsman)

Manager Steven Gerrard hopes Rangers fans raise the roof in appreciation of Kenny Miller when the striker returns to Ibrox with Dundee on Saturday, despite the 39-year-old having launched legal action against the Glasgow club over his controversial departure this summer. (Daily Record)

Dundee manager Neil McCann insists he does not fear the sack as he takes his team to Ibrox to face Rangers in search of their first league points of the season. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Two-time world featherweight champion Scott Harrison has threatened legal action against the British Board of Boxing Control as he claimed they have refused him a license to box as he looks to return to the ring as the age of 41 after serving time in prison for an assault conviction. (Daily Record)

David Drysdale is confident of holding on to his full European Tour card for a 15th straight season after storming into contention at the halfway stage in golf's KLM Open in Netherlands. (The Scotsman)