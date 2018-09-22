National League
Sutton United15:00Wrexham
Venue: Knights Community Stadium

Sutton United v Wrexham

Wrexham are still without defender Manny Smith who remains sidelined through injury but other than that Samuel Ricketts should have a full squad to choose from.

However midfielder Luke Summerfield and striker Chris Holroyd, who have returned to fitness, could be rested ahead of the trip to Harrogate.

Sutton will be looking to bounce back after a 4-0 thrashing by Boreham Wood.

Sutton are eighth in the National League, five points behind Wrexham.

Saturday 22nd September 2018

  • EastleighEastleigh12:35Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • BarnetBarnet15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • BarrowBarrow15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • BraintreeBraintree Town15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00GatesheadGateshead
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • SalfordSalford City15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00BromleyBromley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Harrogate1174024101425
2Wrexham117311851324
3Leyton Orient116501981123
4Salford116321710721
5Fylde115511661020
6Hartlepool11551139420
7Boreham Wood11542139419
8Sutton United115421313019
9Solihull Moors116141314-119
10Halifax115331410418
11Gateshead115241311217
12Barnet115241013-317
13Maidenhead United114251615114
14Ebbsfleet114251213-114
15Barrow113351214-212
16Chesterfield113261011-111
17Eastleigh11326816-811
18Bromley112451516-110
19Aldershot11317920-1110
20Dag & Red112361014-49
21Havant & Waterlooville112361524-99
22Maidstone United11218817-97
23Braintree11137715-86
24Dover111371022-126
