Sutton United v Wrexham

Wrexham are still without defender Manny Smith who remains sidelined through injury but other than that Samuel Ricketts should have a full squad to choose from.

However midfielder Luke Summerfield and striker Chris Holroyd, who have returned to fitness, could be rested ahead of the trip to Harrogate.

Sutton will be looking to bounce back after a 4-0 thrashing by Boreham Wood.

Sutton are eighth in the National League, five points behind Wrexham.