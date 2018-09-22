Braintree Town v Maidstone United
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Harrogate
|11
|7
|4
|0
|24
|10
|14
|25
|2
|Wrexham
|11
|7
|3
|1
|18
|5
|13
|24
|3
|Leyton Orient
|11
|6
|5
|0
|19
|8
|11
|23
|4
|Salford
|11
|6
|3
|2
|17
|10
|7
|21
|5
|Fylde
|11
|5
|5
|1
|16
|6
|10
|20
|6
|Hartlepool
|11
|5
|5
|1
|13
|9
|4
|20
|7
|Boreham Wood
|11
|5
|4
|2
|13
|9
|4
|19
|8
|Sutton United
|11
|5
|4
|2
|13
|13
|0
|19
|9
|Solihull Moors
|11
|6
|1
|4
|13
|14
|-1
|19
|10
|Halifax
|11
|5
|3
|3
|14
|10
|4
|18
|11
|Gateshead
|11
|5
|2
|4
|13
|11
|2
|17
|12
|Barnet
|11
|5
|2
|4
|10
|13
|-3
|17
|13
|Maidenhead United
|11
|4
|2
|5
|16
|15
|1
|14
|14
|Ebbsfleet
|11
|4
|2
|5
|12
|13
|-1
|14
|15
|Barrow
|11
|3
|3
|5
|12
|14
|-2
|12
|16
|Chesterfield
|11
|3
|2
|6
|10
|11
|-1
|11
|17
|Eastleigh
|11
|3
|2
|6
|8
|16
|-8
|11
|18
|Bromley
|11
|2
|4
|5
|15
|16
|-1
|10
|19
|Aldershot
|11
|3
|1
|7
|9
|20
|-11
|10
|20
|Dag & Red
|11
|2
|3
|6
|10
|14
|-4
|9
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|11
|2
|3
|6
|15
|24
|-9
|9
|22
|Maidstone United
|11
|2
|1
|8
|8
|17
|-9
|7
|23
|Braintree
|11
|1
|3
|7
|7
|15
|-8
|6
|24
|Dover
|11
|1
|3
|7
|10
|22
|-12
|6