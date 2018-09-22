National League
Barnet15:00Fylde
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Barnet v AFC Fylde

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Harrogate1174024101425
2Wrexham117311851324
3Leyton Orient116501981123
4Salford116321710721
5Fylde115511661020
6Hartlepool11551139420
7Boreham Wood11542139419
8Sutton United115421313019
9Solihull Moors116141314-119
10Halifax115331410418
11Gateshead115241311217
12Barnet115241013-317
13Maidenhead United114251615114
14Ebbsfleet114251213-114
15Barrow113351214-212
16Chesterfield113261011-111
17Eastleigh11326816-811
18Bromley112451516-110
19Aldershot11317920-1110
20Dag & Red112361014-49
21Havant & Waterlooville112361524-99
22Maidstone United11218817-97
23Braintree11137715-86
24Dover111371022-126
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you