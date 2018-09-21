Burnley v Bournemouth

Eddie Howe spent 21 months as Burnley's manager from January 2011

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's joint record signing Ben Gibson had minor hernia surgery on Thursday and is expected to be ruled out for at least another fortnight.

Steven Defour and Robbie Brady are both nearing a return from long-term knee injuries but will not play on Saturday.

Charlie Daniels could miss out again with a knee problem, while Kyle Taylor has a calf injury and is also a doubt.

Junior Stanislas might be involved for the first time since suffering knee ligament damage six months ago.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: Sean Dyche says his side need to lift the fog around them after enduring their worst start to a Premier League season.

With the Europa League balancing act long since an issue, the wily Burnley boss believes there now needs to be a period of introspection by his players, only months after securing their highest Premier League finish.

In marked contrast, Bournemouth are enjoying their best start to a top-flight campaign, with little need for self-analysis.

Having recorded a first ever victory at Turf Moor in May, they will feel confident of moving 12 points above the division's bottom side by inflicting what would be a fifth straight defeat on the Clarets.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "A couple of the performances lately haven't been good enough and that's something we have to correct as a group.

"It's not just working hard, it's working smart - and that's what we've got to improve on, I think.

"We've kind of gone full circle in a very short time frame. We've ended up back to underdogs again and having to punch above our weight, which we've historically done. We've got to do it again."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It has been a good start, there is no denying that. We're happy with what we've done and delivered, but there is more to come. Individuals can do even better.

"We have to go into every game and prove we're worthy of our start. We're always looking to push the team to the next step.

"In terms of results, Burnley haven't had the best start but this will be a very tough game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth have got a real cutting edge about them and the challenge for Sean Dyche is to find a way to nullify that and increase his own side's goal threat. They need to improve because they have not been creating enough chances.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Jessica Ennis-Hill

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth earned their first competitive win at Burnley on the final day of last season - at the 15th attempt (D6, L8).

Both sides have scored in each of their four Premier League meetings, totalling seven goals apiece.

Burnley

One point from five games is Burnley's worst start to a top-flight season since 1927, when they lost their opening five fixtures.

The Clarets could suffer five successive defeats in the top flight for the first time since January 1976.

Defeat on Saturday would equal the club Premier League record of four consecutive home losses, set from March to April 2010.

They are winless in 10 Premier League matches since recording five straight wins between March and April.

Sean Dyche's side have already conceded 10 league goals this season, as many as in their first 13 matches of 2017-18.

Bournemouth