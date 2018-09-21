Leicester City v Huddersfield Town

Leicester captain Wes Morgan (left) will miss the visit of Huddersfield after being sent off last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's suspended captain Wes Morgan is likely to be replaced by Jonny Evans, although summer signing Caglar Soyuncu could also deputise.

Midfielder Matty James is still out after Achilles surgery.

Huddersfield captain Jonathan Hogg is available again after serving a three-game suspension.

Defender Erik Durm has recovered from a minor back problem but midfielder Ramadan Sobhi remains sidelined with a knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Claude Puel's critics are out again. Last week's 4-2 defeat at Bournemouth means Leicester have lost eight of their last 12 Premier League games if you take into account their miserable end to the last campaign.

The Frenchman needs a win and, on paper, the visit of Huddersfield is very timely. The Terriers surprised many by escaping the drop last season but they've surprised very few in this one - they're stuck in the relegation zone without a win to their name and struggling to score.

Leicester should have enough quality to get the job done; otherwise former Fox Robbie Savage could be fielding a few calls about Monsieur Puel on 606.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester manager Claude Puel: "It will be a tough game and we need to be ready to play with a good tempo and patience, but it will be a good challenge to find a solution against this team."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "With good performances, results will come. We know our goal-scoring record isn't the best, but we know performance-wise we are on a good way.

"Nobody but us can change this and we've been working on it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

With only two goals from their first five games, Huddersfield are the lowest scorers in the Premier League.

I am still worried about the long-term job prospects of Foxes boss Claude Puel, but I think his side will win this one.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Jessica Ennis-Hill

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won the last seven times that they have hosted Huddersfield in the league.

Huddersfield have not won any of the last nine league matches between the teams. Their last league win over Leicester was back in 1995 in the second tier of English football.

Leicester won the corresponding fixture last season 3-0.

Leicester City

Leicester have lost their last two Premier League matches - they haven't lost three in a row since February 2017.

The Foxes have won just two of their last nine home league matches (D4, L3).

Four of Leicester's eight league goals this season have come in the 88th minute or later.

Since the start of last season, Leicester have had seven red cards in the Premier League, more than any other side.

Leicester's James Maddison is the Premier League's most fouled player, having suffered 15 fouls this season.

Huddersfield Town