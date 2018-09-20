Fulham v Watford

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney (right) will miss a second successive game because of an ankle injury

TEAM NEWS

Fulham captain Tom Cairney remains out with the ankle injury which caused him to miss the defeat by Manchester City.

Defender Tim Ream is back in training after a pre-season back problem but will not be involved on Saturday.

Watford could become only the fifth club to name the same starting line-up in their opening six matches of a Premier League season.

Nathaniel Chalobah continued his recovery from a serious knee injury by playing in an Under-23 game on Monday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Fulham have the worst defensive record in the division but Slavisa Jokanovic isn't contemplating a more pragmatic approach any time soon, as he has urged his side to be even braver.

While Jokanovic is still deliberating on his best XI to do that with, Javi Gracia has come up with what was a winning formula until last weekend, having named the same starting line-up in every league game.

Jokanovic is facing Watford for the first time since leaving the club shortly after taking them into the top flight in 2015.

Despite reports of a messy break-up, he insists all of his memories are positive - and he was certainly a happy man when the teams last met at Craven Cottage, with his Hornets side winning 5-0.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic: "People are asking if we can be a little more pragmatic but, for me, being pragmatic is being brave.

"The brave choice for me is the best way to win the game. I think we are still not brave enough.

"Why would we be scared, why are we not braver and trusting in ourselves?"

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "I think after four wins in a row, even with the defeat against Man United, the team is mentally strong.

"They do not need good results to know the performances have been good and, in this moment, the players are confident they will be able to keep their performance levels up.

"We will try to keep our style of play, maintain our mentality and be aggressive."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It was interesting listening to Slavisa Jokanovic after his side's defeat at Manchester City, when he said he felt they were a little bit scared to play like they can.

I don't think that will be the case against the Hornets, which is why I am going for a home victory - although Watford will also see this one as winnable and they always seem to finish games strongly. It could be close.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford are unbeaten in the past four meetings and could earn a third successive win over Fulham in all competitions for the first time.

Fulham have failed to score in their last three games against Watford, which include a 5-0 Championship defeat at Craven Cottage in December 2014 when Slavisa Jokanovic was in charge of the Hornets.

Fulham and Watford are in the top flight together for only the second season. They drew both league fixtures on the previous occasion, in 2006-07.

Fulham

Fulham have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 12 goals in five matches.

They have conceded at least twice in each of their last nine Premier League games, equalling the club top-flight record set in December 1951.

The Cottagers are seeking consecutive Premier League home wins for the first time since April 2013.

This will be Fulham's 500th match in the division, making them the 15th team to reach the milestone. They have won 151 games and lost 211.

Head coach Slavisa Jokanovic won 21 of his 36 matches in charge of Watford between October 2014 and May 2015. This will be his first game against the club.

Watford