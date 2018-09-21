Liverpool v Southampton

Liverpool's Sadio Mane began his English football career with Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool's Adam Lallana is battling a groin strain, while Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke are also doubts.

Roberto Firmino should be fit to start after an eye problem which led to him starting on the bench in the midweek Champions League win.

Southampton must do without on-loan top scorer Danny Ings, who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Fellow forward Manolo Gabbiadini faces a fitness test on a hamstring injury picked up in training.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowerComm: With Liverpool winning six from six in all competitions to start the season and putting another memorable Anfield European night in the memory bank, Southampton must hope the Reds have a 'below par' day looming, or that the excursions of that late midweek win against PSG could take their toll.

Jurgen Klopp's team are unbeaten in 23 league matches at home, and for Southampton to get anywhere close to upsetting the odds they will have to be on top of their game, having thrown away three points on Monday night against Brighton.

Their task is a sterner one without Danny Ings, who has scored half of their league goals so far.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "We are on a decent run in terms of confidence. Monday night [when Saints let slip a 2-0 lead] was a disappointment, but if we had been poor then we would have more concern.

"It's a game that going to test us because the team we are facing looks on top of their form in terms of individuals and the collective functioning really well."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

After having Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in town in midweek, this game might not have the same glamour about it for Liverpool, but it is still one they need to win and Jurgen Klopp will not accept any drop in effort.

The Reds are on a real high at the moment and I think they will make it six wins out of six in the Premier League.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Jessica Ennis-Hill

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool did the double over Southampton last season, winning 3-0 at Anfield and 2-0 on the south coast.

Southampton have failed to score in any of their last four league meetings with Liverpool.

Their last Premier League goal against the Reds came in March 2016 from Sadio Mane, who is Liverpool's top scorer this season.

Liverpool

Liverpool are aiming to win their first seven matches of a season in all competitions for the first time. They have won the opening six for the first time since the 1961-62 season.

The Reds have kept seven consecutive Premier League home clean sheets. The last visiting player to score a Premier League goal at Anfield was Michail Antonio in West Ham's 4-1 defeat in February.

Last season, Liverpool won only one of their six league matches that followed a Champions League group stage fixture (D4, L1).

Mo Salah scored three times against Southampton last season - twice at home and once at St Mary's, where he also provided an assist.

James Milner's last 10 goals in all competitions have been penalties.

Southampton