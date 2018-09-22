Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle United: Visitors hold on for second point of season

There were doubts over Wilfried Zaha's (right) fitness during the warm-up at Selhurst Park but he played the full 90 minutes

Newcastle earned only their second point of the season as they held Crystal Palace at a rain-drenched Selhurst Park.

After a bright first half, conditions became increasingly soggy underfoot which resulted in misplaced balls and barely three passes strung together after the break.

Palace came closest to scoring through Luka Milivojevic, whose first-half free-kick came off the post, and Mamadou Sakho, who somehow failed to find the target from a header at the far post with the goal open.

Newcastle, who hung on in the closing minutes, created very little. Spanish attacker Ayoze Perez had their best chance when he fired a shot at keeper Wayne Hennessey following a defensive mistake by James Tomkins in the opening half.

There was also an unsavoury incident during the second half when Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was struck on the side of the face by a plastic bottle thrown from the crowd.

The draw means Newcastle move up one place to 18th with two points from six games and the Eagles remain in 11th with seven points.

Zaha kept quiet by Magpies

Wilfried Zaha managed two efforts on goal during the match

Palace hugely depend on the services of winger Zaha - he has scored three of their four league goals this campaign, and eight in his past 10 league appearances.

So when their star man appeared to suffer from a back problem during the warm-up, blood drained from the faces of the home fans.

However, the panic was shortlived as he emerged from the tunnel and began to work on the Newcastle defence. But unlike Huddersfield, Watford and Fulham, the Magpies backline stopped him from finding the net, and without resorting to the rough treatment the Ivory Coast international claimed he had been receiving.

Zaha's best moment came in the final seconds when his cross-shot was almost turned in by defender James McArthur, who had the first clear chance of the game when he headed over from four yards.

Captain Luka Milivojevic is one of the best set-piece players in the Premier League at the moment, although on Saturday his deliveries were well read by Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka, bar one which beat the Slovakian and came off the far post.

And then came Sakho's miss. It was not clear whether the ball had gone out before Andros Townsend produced a peach of a delivery for the former Liverpool player who headed wide from a couple of yards out.

The French defender sunk to the ground clutching his face in embarrassment as the home support shared his disbelief.

Newcastle create little but remain disciplined

Joselu (right) is Newcastle's top scorer this season with two goals

As for Newcastle, they were watched by owner Mike Ashley for the first time since May 2017.

One point from five games coming into this fixture meant that their ire was once more directed at the man who they believe did not provide enough transfer funds in the summer.

One player brought in, on-loan striker Salomon Rondon, was ineffective again and replaced by Joselu at half-time. The Spaniard has improved markedly in his second season at the club, and produced a brilliant overhead kick which flew straight into the arms of keeper Wayne Hennessey.

Aside from that effort, Perez should have done better with a first-half strike after an error by Tomkins, while Jamaal Lascelles twice missed the target after getting into good positions from corners. The Newcastle skipper was a danger from set-pieces last season.

Man of the match - Martin Dubravka (Newcastle)

Martin Dubravka has so far proved to be Newcastle's best purchase of the summer, having impressed on loan last season. In wet conditions at Selhurst Park, he held on to everything thrown at him by set-piece specialist Luka Milivojevic

Ex-striker has scored more goals than Magpies

Crystal Palace have won just one of their past 11 Premier League games against Newcastle United (W1 D5 L5) - a 5-1 victory at Selhurst Park in November 2015.

Newcastle have failed to win on 17 of their past 20 Premier League games in London (W3 D3 L14).

Crystal Palace have failed to score in three consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since September 2017.

Newcastle have scored just four Premier League goals this season, one fewer than former striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has netted for Fulham (five).

Following a run of four wins in a row, Newcastle have won just one of their past 11 Premier League matches, drawing two and losing eight.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Hennessey has kept a clean sheet in four of his past seven Premier League appearances, including in the last two.

What's next?

Palace are at West Brom on Tuesday in the EFL Cup third round (20:00 BST) and are then away at Bournemouth the following Monday in the league (20:00 BST). Newcastle host Leicester in the league next Saturday (15:00 BST).