Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00St Mirren
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren

  • Hamilton have won all but one of their last five matches against St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, losing the other 1-0 in February 2015.
  • St. Mirren have only scored six goals in their last 14 top tier matches against Hamilton, failing to score in 11 of those games.
  • Hamilton have only won one of their last six home league games, losing the other five including the last three in a row. They last lost four in succession in the Scottish Premiership in October last season.
  • St. Mirren have only won once in their last nine away games in the top-flight, losing eight of those. They have conceded 22 goals whilst scoring only three themselves in this time.
  • Only bottom of the table Dundee have scored fewer goals in this season's Scottish Premiership (two) than both Hamilton and St. Mirren (both three).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts5500112915
2Celtic531152310
3Livingston531164210
4Rangers522110558
5Hibernian52219638
6St Johnstone52215508
7Kilmarnock52126427
8Aberdeen513145-16
9Motherwell511369-34
10St Mirren511339-64
11Hamilton510438-53
12Dundee5005211-90
