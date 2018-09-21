Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen15:00Motherwell
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Motherwell

  • Motherwell have won just one of their last seven trips to the Pittodrie Stadium in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L5), a 2-0 victory in their last visit in November 2017.
  • Aberdeen have gone three league games without a victory (D2 L1); they last had a longer such run without a win within a single season in October 2015 (five games).
  • Motherwell have won two of their last three away league games (L1), as many as their previous 13 combined.
  • Niall McGinn has been directly involved in nine goals in his last eight league games for Aberdeen against Motherwell (four goals, five assists).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd September 2018

  
  • DundeeDundee15:00HibernianHibernian
  • HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00St MirrenSt Mirren
  • HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00LivingstonLivingston

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts5500112915
2Celtic531152310
3Livingston531164210
4Rangers522110558
5Hibernian52219638
6St Johnstone52215508
7Kilmarnock52126427
8Aberdeen513145-16
9Motherwell511369-34
10St Mirren511339-64
11Hamilton510438-53
12Dundee5005211-90
