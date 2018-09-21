Scottish Premiership
Dundee15:00Hibernian
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Hibernian

Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Dundee have won just one of their previous 14 top-flight matches against Hibernian (D6 L7) and are winless in their last five.
  • Hibs last failed to score in a Scottish Premiership match against Dundee in February 2003 in a 3-0 defeat, scoring at least once in each of the 14 such meetings since.
  • Dundee are the only side without a point in this season's Scottish Premiership. They have now lost six in a row in the competition, only ever losing more once before in Scottish Premiership history (seven games ending in April 2017).
  • Hibernian are winless in their last seven away league games, their worst such run in the Scottish Premiership since May 2014 (nine games).
  • Only Rangers (eight) have had more different goalscorers in this season's Scottish Premiership (excluding own goals) than Hibernian (seven).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts5500112915
2Celtic531152310
3Livingston531164210
4Rangers522110558
5Hibernian52219638
6St Johnstone52215508
7Kilmarnock52126427
8Aberdeen513145-16
9Motherwell511369-34
10St Mirren511339-64
11Hamilton510438-53
12Dundee5005211-90
