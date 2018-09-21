Dundee v Hibernian
- Dundee have won just one of their previous 14 top-flight matches against Hibernian (D6 L7) and are winless in their last five.
- Hibs last failed to score in a Scottish Premiership match against Dundee in February 2003 in a 3-0 defeat, scoring at least once in each of the 14 such meetings since.
- Dundee are the only side without a point in this season's Scottish Premiership. They have now lost six in a row in the competition, only ever losing more once before in Scottish Premiership history (seven games ending in April 2017).
- Hibernian are winless in their last seven away league games, their worst such run in the Scottish Premiership since May 2014 (nine games).
- Only Rangers (eight) have had more different goalscorers in this season's Scottish Premiership (excluding own goals) than Hibernian (seven).