Heart of Midlothian v Livingston

- Hearts are currently on a 12-match unbeaten run over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership (W8 D4), a run which started in October 2002, with their last such clash coming in March 2006.
- Livingston won their first two trips to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership in the 2001-02 campaign but have not won a game away there since (D2 L4).
- Hearts have won each of their opening five matches in a Scottish Premiership season for the third time, also doing so in 2005-06 and 2015-16.
- Livingston have won three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since August 2002. Only once before have they gone on a longer winning streak in the Scottish Premiership, four games ending in December 2001, a run which included a 3-1 win away at Hearts.
- Hearts forward and Scottish Premiership top scorer Stephen Naismith has already scored more league goals (five) in five appearances this season than he managed in 14 games for Hearts last season (four).