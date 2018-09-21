League Two
Tranmere15:00Newport
Venue: Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers v Newport County

Tranmere will be without Ritchie Sutton (leg) and Evan Gumbs (knee), but could hand a debut to new signing Ryan Williams as they host the Exiles.

Newport will be without Robbie Wilmott for the trip to the Wirral as the winger starts a three-match suspension.

Wilmott saw red for a wild challenge in the closing stages of last week's shock 6-0 defeat to Yeovil and was fined.

Newport captain Andrew Crofts will miss the Tranmere clash after suffering an Achilles injury in training.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd September 2018

  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00NewportNewport County
  • BuryBury15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • ExeterExeter City15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • StevenageStevenage15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City86111661019
2Exeter8512158716
3Newport8512913-416
4Colchester84311751215
5Yeovil74211531214
6Oldham8422126614
7Bury84131410413
8Tranmere8341107313
9MK Dons734074313
10Crawley84131110113
11Carlisle8413910-113
12Forest Green8260127512
13Stevenage8332109112
14Swindon83321314-112
15Mansfield724196310
16Port Vale831498110
17Crewe72239818
18Cheltenham822468-28
19Cambridge8215715-87
20Northampton8134813-56
21Grimsby8125515-105
22Morecambe8107317-143
23Macclesfield8026616-102
24Notts County80261024-142
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you