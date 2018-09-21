Derby County v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Derby will be without defender Curtis Davies (hamstring) and midfielder George Evans (knee) against Brentford.
Tom Lawrence misses out as he serves the second game of a three-match ban.
Brentford boss Dean Smith has no new injury concerns, so must decide whether to freshen up his side for the visit to Pride Park.
Left-back Rico Henry has resumed training as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury, but is not yet expected to be involved.
Match facts
- Derby are unbeaten in six home meetings with Brentford in all competitions (W4 D2) since losing 2-1 in the Anglo-Italian Cup in February 1993 at the Baseball Ground.
- Brentford have not won away at Derby in a league match since February 1939, drawing three and losing six since.
- Derby have failed to score in their last two league games, after a run of netting in 11 consecutively. They last failed to score in three in a row back in February 2017.
- Brentford have won just five of their last 29 away matches on Saturday in all competitions (D6 L18), winning none of their last six (D2 L4).
- After losing their first home league game under Frank Lampard against Leeds, Derby have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three matches at Pride Park.
- Brentford's Neal Maupay has scored eight league goals this season, more than any player in England's top four tiers.