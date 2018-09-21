Derby County v Brentford

England manager Gareth Southgate was at Pride Park on Tuesday to watch Mason Mount (pictured) play for Derby

Derby will be without defender Curtis Davies (hamstring) and midfielder George Evans (knee) against Brentford.

Tom Lawrence misses out as he serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Brentford boss Dean Smith has no new injury concerns, so must decide whether to freshen up his side for the visit to Pride Park.

Left-back Rico Henry has resumed training as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury, but is not yet expected to be involved.

Match facts