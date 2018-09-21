Championship
Derby15:00Brentford
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Brentford

Mason Mount
England manager Gareth Southgate was at Pride Park on Tuesday to watch Mason Mount (pictured) play for Derby
Follow live text commentary from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Derby will be without defender Curtis Davies (hamstring) and midfielder George Evans (knee) against Brentford.

Tom Lawrence misses out as he serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Brentford boss Dean Smith has no new injury concerns, so must decide whether to freshen up his side for the visit to Pride Park.

Left-back Rico Henry has resumed training as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury, but is not yet expected to be involved.

Match facts

  • Derby are unbeaten in six home meetings with Brentford in all competitions (W4 D2) since losing 2-1 in the Anglo-Italian Cup in February 1993 at the Baseball Ground.
  • Brentford have not won away at Derby in a league match since February 1939, drawing three and losing six since.
  • Derby have failed to score in their last two league games, after a run of netting in 11 consecutively. They last failed to score in three in a row back in February 2017.
  • Brentford have won just five of their last 29 away matches on Saturday in all competitions (D6 L18), winning none of their last six (D2 L4).
  • After losing their first home league game under Frank Lampard against Leeds, Derby have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three matches at Pride Park.
  • Brentford's Neal Maupay has scored eight league goals this season, more than any player in England's top four tiers.

Saturday 22nd September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85301851318
2Middlesbrough8521113817
3Brentford8431157815
4West Brom84222012814
5Bristol City84221410414
6Sheff Utd8413129313
7Aston Villa83411412213
8Wigan84131311213
9Derby8413109113
10Swansea833276112
11Nottm Forest8251109111
12Norwich83231213-111
13Sheff Wed83231213-111
14Blackburn825189-111
15Bolton8323912-311
16QPR8314714-710
17Stoke82331013-39
18Rotherham8305613-79
19Hull8215913-47
20Birmingham806257-26
21Millwall8134711-46
22Reading8125913-45
23Preston8125715-85
24Ipswich8044612-64
View full Championship table

