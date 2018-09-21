Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers

From the section

Joe Allen scored Stoke City's winner against his former club Swansea City on Tuesday

Stoke defender Erik Pieters should be fit to face Blackburn despite picking up a minor hamstring injury in midweek.

Potters manager Gary Rowett remains without midfielder Sam Clucas (knee) and winger James McClean (arm).

Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew should return after missing Tuesday's draw at Derby through illness.

Rovers midfielders Jacob Davenport and Jack Rodwell are nearing fitness but Ben Gladwin and Dominic Samuel are still sidelined with knee injuries.

