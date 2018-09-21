Championship
Stoke15:00Blackburn
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers

Joe Allen
Joe Allen scored Stoke City's winner against his former club Swansea City on Tuesday
Stoke defender Erik Pieters should be fit to face Blackburn despite picking up a minor hamstring injury in midweek.

Potters manager Gary Rowett remains without midfielder Sam Clucas (knee) and winger James McClean (arm).

Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew should return after missing Tuesday's draw at Derby through illness.

Rovers midfielders Jacob Davenport and Jack Rodwell are nearing fitness but Ben Gladwin and Dominic Samuel are still sidelined with knee injuries.

Match facts

  • Stoke have won their last five league matches against Blackburn, though this is their first meeting since January 2012.
  • Outside the top flight, Stoke and Blackburn have not met since April 1990 in the second tier, with Rovers winning 1-0 at the Victoria Ground.
  • Stoke have won their last two home league games, last winning three in a row back in April 2014 (a run of four).
  • Seventy-five percent of Blackburn's eight league goals this season have been scored by either Charlie Mulgrew or Bradley Dack (three each).
  • In all competitions, Stoke's Peter Crouch has scored in each of his last six starts against Blackburn, netting eight goals in those games.
  • Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has managed six league matches against Stoke, drawing one and losing five, all with West Brom between November 2006 and April 2009.

Saturday 22nd September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85301851318
2Middlesbrough8521113817
3Brentford8431157815
4West Brom84222012814
5Bristol City84221410414
6Sheff Utd8413129313
7Aston Villa83411412213
8Wigan84131311213
9Derby8413109113
10Swansea833276112
11Nottm Forest8251109111
12Norwich83231213-111
13Sheff Wed83231213-111
14Blackburn825189-111
15Bolton8323912-311
16QPR8314714-710
17Stoke82331013-39
18Rotherham8305613-79
19Hull8215913-47
20Birmingham806257-26
21Millwall8134711-46
22Reading8125913-45
23Preston8125715-85
24Ipswich8044612-64
View full Championship table

