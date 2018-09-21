Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Rotherham
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Rotherham United

Lewis Grabban
Lewis Grabban scored his first Nottingham Forest goal against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday
Follow live text commentary from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Aitor Karanka hopes to name an unchanged side as Nottingham Forest host Rotherham at the City Ground.

Forest beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in midweek and, after picking up no fresh injuries, the Spaniard wants to keep faith against the Millers.

Rotherham are still without centre-backs Clark Robertson and Sean Raggett.

The pair are missing with respective groin and ankle injuries and will not be fit any time soon, while winger Joe Newell (hip) remains sidelined.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last 22 matches against Rotherham in all competitions (W11 D11) since a 3-2 defeat in September 1956.
  • Rotherham have won just once in 17 attempts away at Nottingham Forest in all competitions (D3 L13), winning 2-0 in April 1955 with goals from Jack Grainger and Gladstone Guest.
  • Nottingham Forest are currently enjoying a seven-match unbeaten league run at the City Ground (W4 D3), their longest such run since January 2016 (10 games).
  • Rotherham have lost 26 of their last 28 away games in the Championship, including all four this season.
  • Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy has scored five goals in his last five league matches against Rotherham.
  • Rotherham's six Championship goals this season have all been scored by different players.

Saturday 22nd September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85301851318
2Middlesbrough8521113817
3Brentford8431157815
4West Brom84222012814
5Bristol City84221410414
6Sheff Utd8413129313
7Aston Villa83411412213
8Wigan84131311213
9Derby8413109113
10Swansea833276112
11Nottm Forest8251109111
12Norwich83231213-111
13Sheff Wed83231213-111
14Blackburn825189-111
15Bolton8323912-311
16QPR8314714-710
17Stoke82331013-39
18Rotherham8305613-79
19Hull8215913-47
20Birmingham806257-26
21Millwall8134711-46
22Reading8125913-45
23Preston8125715-85
24Ipswich8044612-64
