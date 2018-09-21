Championship
Ipswich15:00Bolton
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Bolton Wanderers

Gary O'Neil
Gary O'Neil has started in each of Bolton's past four matches
Follow live text commentary from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Ipswich loanee striker Jon Walters is expected to miss out on facing his former club Bolton at Portman Road.

Walters continues to battle an Achilles injury, but centre-back Toto Nsiala returns from a three-match suspension.

Bolton could revert to a back four after Phil Parkinson deployed an extra centre-half in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough.

Erhun Oztumer will push Josh Vela for a start against Ipswich after coming off the bench at Boro.

Match facts

  • Ipswich are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Bolton in all competitions (W6 D4) since losing 3-1 in an FA Cup match in January 2005.
  • Bolton have lost their last five league visits to Portman Road without scoring a single goal.
  • Ipswich are winless in their eight Championship games this season - only once have they waited longer for their first victory in a Football League campaign (14 without a win at the start of 2009-10).
  • While Ipswich have scored a joint-league high 50% of their Championship goals this season via headers (3/6) alongside Rotherham (also 3/6), Bolton are one of only three sides yet to concede a headed goal in the division so far (also Birmingham and Middlesbrough).
  • Ipswich striker Jonathan Walters has scored four goals in his last three games in all competitions against former club Bolton, scoring braces in April 2011 and May 2012 with Stoke City.
  • Ipswich have drawn each of their opening four home league games. Only one side has ever drawn their opening five home matches to a season in the second tier of English football - West Brom in 1999-2000.

Saturday 22nd September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85301851318
2Middlesbrough8521113817
3Brentford8431157815
4West Brom84222012814
5Bristol City84221410414
6Sheff Utd8413129313
7Aston Villa83411412213
8Wigan84131311213
9Derby8413109113
10Swansea833276112
11Nottm Forest8251109111
12Norwich83231213-111
13Sheff Wed83231213-111
14Blackburn825189-111
15Bolton8323912-311
16QPR8314714-710
17Stoke82331013-39
18Rotherham8305613-79
19Hull8215913-47
20Birmingham806257-26
21Millwall8134711-46
22Reading8125913-45
23Preston8125715-85
24Ipswich8044612-64
