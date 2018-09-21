Ipswich Town v Bolton Wanderers

From the section

Gary O'Neil has started in each of Bolton's past four matches

Ipswich loanee striker Jon Walters is expected to miss out on facing his former club Bolton at Portman Road.

Walters continues to battle an Achilles injury, but centre-back Toto Nsiala returns from a three-match suspension.

Bolton could revert to a back four after Phil Parkinson deployed an extra centre-half in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough.

Erhun Oztumer will push Josh Vela for a start against Ipswich after coming off the bench at Boro.

