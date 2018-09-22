Match ends, Leeds United 1, Birmingham City 2.
Leeds United 1-2 Birmingham City: Marcelo Bielsa's leaders beaten by Blues at Elland Road
Leeds United's unbeaten start to the Championship campaign ended as Che Adams' brace gave Birmingham City a surprise first win of the season at Elland Road.
Adams struck twice in the opening 30 minutes, firstly with a low finish from the edge of the area that beat Leeds keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell at his near post.
The 22-year-old forward doubled the visitors' lead after a swift counter-attack.
Leeds halved the deficit through Ezgjan Alioski's low strike in the closing stages, but Garry Monk's side held on to give him a winning return to his former club.
The defeat was Marcelo Bielsa's first in the league since taking charge of Leeds, who remained without injured strikers Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford but dominated possession.
However, Bielsa's side stayed top of the table on goal difference following second-placed Middlesbrough's draw at home to Swansea City.
Adams' double was his maiden brace in the league for Birmingham and gave them a first victory in all competitions since the final day of last season.
Monk, who resigned as Leeds boss in May 2017, had seen his Blues outfit draw six of their previous eight league matches before Saturday's win.
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 2Ayling
- 18Jansson
- 6Cooper
- 3DouglasSubstituted forEdmondsonat 71'minutes
- 23PhillipsSubstituted forDallasat 34'minutes
- 22Harrison
- 43KlichSubstituted forForshawat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14SáizBooked at 57mins
- 10Alioski
- 11Roberts
Substitutes
- 4Forshaw
- 15Dallas
- 20Pearce
- 27Blackman
- 34Baker
- 39Edmondson
- 46Shackleton
Birmingham
- 1Camp
- 5Colin
- 28MorrisonBooked at 67mins
- 12Dean
- 3PedersenBooked at 84mins
- 23JotaSubstituted forHardingat 88'minutes
- 20GardnerBooked at 41minsSubstituted forKieftenbeldat 58'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 31Lakin
- 19Maghoma
- 10JutkiewiczSubstituted forBogleat 82'minutes
- 9Adams
Substitutes
- 4Roberts
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 7Mahoney
- 14Bogle
- 22Solomon-Otabor
- 27Trueman
- 45Harding
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 34,800
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Birmingham City 2.
Foul by Ryan Edmondson (Leeds United).
Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City).
Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).
Che Adams (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Lee Camp.
Attempt saved. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.
Booking
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United).
Maxime Colin (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Bogle (Birmingham City).
Attempt saved. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Wes Harding replaces Jota.
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City).
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Birmingham City 2. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz.
Booking
Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Omar Bogle replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ezgjan Alioski.
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City).
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Maikel Kieftenbeld.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Edmondson.
Booking
Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).
Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United).
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Leeds United. Luke Ayling tries a through ball, but Stuart Dallas is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) because of an injury.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Michael Morrison.
Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).