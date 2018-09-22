Leeds United 1-2 Birmingham City: Marcelo Bielsa's leaders beaten by Blues at Elland Road

From the section

Che Adams netted his second and third goals of the season for Birmingham

Leeds United's unbeaten start to the Championship campaign ended as Che Adams' brace gave Birmingham City a surprise first win of the season at Elland Road.

Adams struck twice in the opening 30 minutes, firstly with a low finish from the edge of the area that beat Leeds keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell at his near post.

The 22-year-old forward doubled the visitors' lead after a swift counter-attack.

Leeds halved the deficit through Ezgjan Alioski's low strike in the closing stages, but Garry Monk's side held on to give him a winning return to his former club.

The defeat was Marcelo Bielsa's first in the league since taking charge of Leeds, who remained without injured strikers Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford but dominated possession.

However, Bielsa's side stayed top of the table on goal difference following second-placed Middlesbrough's draw at home to Swansea City.

Adams' double was his maiden brace in the league for Birmingham and gave them a first victory in all competitions since the final day of last season.

Monk, who resigned as Leeds boss in May 2017, had seen his Blues outfit draw six of their previous eight league matches before Saturday's win.