Championship
Reading15:00Hull
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Hull City

Paul Clement
Paul Clement's Reading have not won at home in the league since 7 April, a run that spans six matches
Follow live text commentary from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Reading boss Paul Clement could give a debut to on-loan Rostov midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi as the Royals aim to end their worst home start to a season.

Adrian Popa, Dave Edwards, Jordan Obita and Garath McCleary are doubts, having missed Wednesday's loss at Norwich which kept Reading in the bottom three.

Hull midfielder Daniel Batty is a doubt for the game with a knee problem.

Manager Nigel Adkins has no other injury concerns as City try to pull away from the bottom end of the table.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"I think it's good that another game comes around so quickly after a defeat (against Norwich on Wednesday).

"It's a matter of recovering the players and thinking about the individuals and the shape. There's a couple of changes to consider.

"The players have enough experience of how quickly the games come around at this stage of the season.

"We've got to find more consistency, both individually and as a group."

Match facts

  • Reading are winless in eight league games against Hull (D4 L4) since winning 3-1 in November 2005.
  • Hull have lost only one of their last nine league visits to Reading (W4 D4).
  • Reading have lost each of their last five home league games, including all four this season - their worst ever start to a Football League season on home soil.
  • Nigel Adkins has not faced Reading away from home since he departed the club in December 2014 - he has never lost at the Madejski Stadium as an away manager (P3 W1 D2 L0).
  • Hull have lost back-to-back away league games, conceding two goals on both occasions; the Tigers have not lost three in succession while conceding at least two goals each time since September 2017.
  • Hull's Jarrod Bowen has scored in his last two league games - he has never scored in three in a row before for the club.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85301851318
2Middlesbrough8521113817
3Brentford8431157815
4West Brom84222012814
5Bristol City84221410414
6Sheff Utd8413129313
7Aston Villa83411412213
8Wigan84131311213
9Derby8413109113
10Swansea833276112
11Nottm Forest8251109111
12Norwich83231213-111
13Sheff Wed83231213-111
14Blackburn825189-111
15Bolton8323912-311
16QPR8314714-710
17Stoke82331013-39
18Rotherham8305613-79
19Hull8215913-47
20Birmingham806257-26
21Millwall8134711-46
22Reading8125913-45
23Preston8125715-85
24Ipswich8044612-64
View full Championship table

