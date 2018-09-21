Reading v Hull City

Paul Clement's Reading have not won at home in the league since 7 April, a run that spans six matches

Reading boss Paul Clement could give a debut to on-loan Rostov midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi as the Royals aim to end their worst home start to a season.

Adrian Popa, Dave Edwards, Jordan Obita and Garath McCleary are doubts, having missed Wednesday's loss at Norwich which kept Reading in the bottom three.

Hull midfielder Daniel Batty is a doubt for the game with a knee problem.

Manager Nigel Adkins has no other injury concerns as City try to pull away from the bottom end of the table.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"I think it's good that another game comes around so quickly after a defeat (against Norwich on Wednesday).

"It's a matter of recovering the players and thinking about the individuals and the shape. There's a couple of changes to consider.

"The players have enough experience of how quickly the games come around at this stage of the season.

"We've got to find more consistency, both individually and as a group."

Match facts