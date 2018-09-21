Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Preston
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Preston North End

Ben Woodburn
Ben Woodburn, on loan from Liverpool, has only started once in the league for Sheffield United in 2018-19
Follow live text commentary from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Sheffield United could recall full-back Enda Stevens, as well as strikers David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp for the visit of Preston.

Defender Jake Wright is out until next month with a back injury

Ryan Ledson is expected to return to the Preston squad following suspension, but fellow midfielder Ben Pearson remains banned.

Alan Browne came through his return from a hip injury against Leeds unscathed, and could start again.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have lost three of their last five home matches against Preston in all competitions (W2) having lost none between September 1982 and April 2013 (17 matches).
  • Preston won both Championship matches against Sheffield United last season - they have not won three league games in a row against the Blades since March 1897.
  • Sheffield United have won five of their last seven home league games in the month of September (D1 L1), conceding only three goals while keeping four clean sheets.
  • Preston are winless in their last seven league games (D2 L5), conceding at least twice in each of their last six.
  • Sheffield United have scored more goals in the opening 10 minutes of their league games this season (three) than any other Championship side.
  • Preston have failed to score in their last four away league games. They last had a longer such run without a goal on the road in March 1985 (a run of six).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85301851318
2Middlesbrough8521113817
3Brentford8431157815
4West Brom84222012814
5Bristol City84221410414
6Sheff Utd8413129313
7Aston Villa83411412213
8Wigan84131311213
9Derby8413109113
10Swansea833276112
11Nottm Forest8251109111
12Norwich83231213-111
13Sheff Wed83231213-111
14Blackburn825189-111
15Bolton8323912-311
16QPR8314714-710
17Stoke82331013-39
18Rotherham8305613-79
19Hull8215913-47
20Birmingham806257-26
21Millwall8134711-46
22Reading8125913-45
23Preston8125715-85
24Ipswich8044612-64
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you