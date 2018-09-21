Sheffield United v Preston North End
Sheffield United could recall full-back Enda Stevens, as well as strikers David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp for the visit of Preston.
Defender Jake Wright is out until next month with a back injury
Ryan Ledson is expected to return to the Preston squad following suspension, but fellow midfielder Ben Pearson remains banned.
Alan Browne came through his return from a hip injury against Leeds unscathed, and could start again.
Match facts
- Sheffield United have lost three of their last five home matches against Preston in all competitions (W2) having lost none between September 1982 and April 2013 (17 matches).
- Preston won both Championship matches against Sheffield United last season - they have not won three league games in a row against the Blades since March 1897.
- Sheffield United have won five of their last seven home league games in the month of September (D1 L1), conceding only three goals while keeping four clean sheets.
- Preston are winless in their last seven league games (D2 L5), conceding at least twice in each of their last six.
- Sheffield United have scored more goals in the opening 10 minutes of their league games this season (three) than any other Championship side.
- Preston have failed to score in their last four away league games. They last had a longer such run without a goal on the road in March 1985 (a run of six).