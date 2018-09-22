Middlesbrough 0-0 Swansea City

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph reacts to keep out Swans defender Martin Olsson's first-half header

Middlesbrough remained second in the Championship but moved level on points with leaders Leeds United after being held at home by Swansea City.

An injury-hit Swans will be the happier to have come away from the Riverside Stadium with a share of the spoils after their midweek loss at Stoke City.

Oli McBurnie and Martin Olsson went closest for the visitors, while a Tom Carroll cross hit the woodwork.

Boro's best chances fell to Daniel Ayala and Stewart Downing.

Swansea recalled top scorer McBurnie to their starting line-up from the trip to Stoke, with midfield pair Jay Fulton and Carroll fit enough to be named on the bench.

But the visitors were still looking threadbare in the middle of the park with captain Leroy Fer (groin) and Bersant Celina (ankle) sidelined, while Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony has not featured this season because of a hamstring problem.

Middlesbrough, in contrast, had a far more settled look with manager Tony Pulis going with the majority of the side that had beaten Bolton Wanderers.

Tactical sparring

Swansea took early charge of the game and the visitors had chances to score through McBurnie and Olsson in the first quarter.

But Pulis reacted quickly, the Welshman abandoning his starting formation to change to three at the back with wing-backs.

Opposite number Graham Potter gave it 10 minutes and responded in kind, using Wayne Routledge's pace further forward in the middle of the park to support McBurnie while Olsson was seemingly operating more as a left winger than a full-back.

The half-time result? It remained an honourable stalemate.

Chances at a premium

Stewart Downing came closest to breaking the deadlock for Boro when the ex-England winger tried his luck from distance, but Swans keeper Erwin Mulder got his positioning just right to get everything behind the ball.

Muhamed Besic also had a long-range chance when a corner was cleared to him, but the Bosnian could not keep his shot down.

Swansea had their opportunities as well, but came closest when Carroll was released down the left by McBurnie and sent in a deep cross that veered towards goal before pinging off the top of the crossbar.

As the game entered its final throes, the younger legs of Daniel James replaced Routledge as Potter freshened his side, while for Boro Jordan Hugill took the place of Britt Assombalonga in attack.

Ayala's header drew a good late save from Mulder, while Martin Braithwaite was inches from connecting with Jonny Howson's low cross as Swansea held out to become the first side to take points at the Riverside this season.

But Boro may rue missing the chance to go top after Leeds suffered a surprise defeat at home to Birmingham City.

Swansea manager Graham Potter told BBC Radio Wales:

"It's pleasing to get a point but I think we can still play better, but at the same time you have to understand they're quality opposition and the environment here is not easy to play against.

"But this experience will help us improve and overall the spirit, the defensive understanding [was good]. We kept our shape well and tactically there was an idea.

"In terms of fighting for each other and covering each other's mistakes and sticking at it, it was a fantastic performance."

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis said:

"There's no negatives. We're joint top, we've played nine games and if you said at the start of the season we were going to be joint top after nine games and not lost a game at home, we've played two former Premier League clubs who have had a long time in the Premiership, you'd be doing somersaults.

"The unfortunate thing is people expect and expect and it's not going to be that way in this league. It's going to be very tight, it's going to be very close and every game is a difficult game to win."