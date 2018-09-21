Championship
West Brom15:00Millwall
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Millwall

Jay Rodriguez
Jay Rodriguez has scored six Championship goals for West Bromwich Albion in 2018-19
Follow live text commentary from 14:00 BST on Saturday

West Brom have no new injury concerns, but Gareth Barry could be rested after his first Championship start of the season in midweek.

Manager Darren Moore could recall Chris Brunt or Sam Field in his place.

Millwall boss Neil Harris is expected to give winger Jiri Skalak his first league start for the club, while Steve Morison may replace Tom Bradshaw.

There could also be a change at right-back, with Mahlon Romeo pushing for a start ahead of Conor McLaughlin.

Match facts

  • West Bromwich Albion and Millwall have not met since April 2004 in the second tier - both Darren Moore and Neil Harris featured for their respective clubs during that game, a 1-1 draw.
  • Millwall have lost three of their last four away league visits to the Hawthorns, winning 2-0 in the other in October 2001 with a Richard Sadlier brace.
  • West Brom have scored 20 goals in their eight games so far this season, their most at this stage of a campaign since 2009-10, when they were promoted to the Premier League.
  • Millwall are without a win in five league games (D1 L4), their longest run since November 2017 (six).
  • West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has scored in three of his four league games against Millwall (three goals), though he has not faced them since the 2011-12 season.
  • No side have lost more points from leading positions in the Championship this season than Millwall (7).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85301851318
2Middlesbrough8521113817
3Brentford8431157815
4West Brom84222012814
5Bristol City84221410414
6Sheff Utd8413129313
7Aston Villa83411412213
8Wigan84131311213
9Derby8413109113
10Swansea833276112
11Nottm Forest8251109111
12Norwich83231213-111
13Sheff Wed83231213-111
14Blackburn825189-111
15Bolton8323912-311
16QPR8314714-710
17Stoke82331013-39
18Rotherham8305613-79
19Hull8215913-47
20Birmingham806257-26
21Millwall8134711-46
22Reading8125913-45
23Preston8125715-85
24Ipswich8044612-64
View full Championship table

