West Bromwich Albion v Millwall
West Brom have no new injury concerns, but Gareth Barry could be rested after his first Championship start of the season in midweek.
Manager Darren Moore could recall Chris Brunt or Sam Field in his place.
Millwall boss Neil Harris is expected to give winger Jiri Skalak his first league start for the club, while Steve Morison may replace Tom Bradshaw.
There could also be a change at right-back, with Mahlon Romeo pushing for a start ahead of Conor McLaughlin.
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion and Millwall have not met since April 2004 in the second tier - both Darren Moore and Neil Harris featured for their respective clubs during that game, a 1-1 draw.
- Millwall have lost three of their last four away league visits to the Hawthorns, winning 2-0 in the other in October 2001 with a Richard Sadlier brace.
- West Brom have scored 20 goals in their eight games so far this season, their most at this stage of a campaign since 2009-10, when they were promoted to the Premier League.
- Millwall are without a win in five league games (D1 L4), their longest run since November 2017 (six).
- West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has scored in three of his four league games against Millwall (three goals), though he has not faced them since the 2011-12 season.
- No side have lost more points from leading positions in the Championship this season than Millwall (7).