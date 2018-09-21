West Bromwich Albion v Millwall

Jay Rodriguez has scored six Championship goals for West Bromwich Albion in 2018-19

West Brom have no new injury concerns, but Gareth Barry could be rested after his first Championship start of the season in midweek.

Manager Darren Moore could recall Chris Brunt or Sam Field in his place.

Millwall boss Neil Harris is expected to give winger Jiri Skalak his first league start for the club, while Steve Morison may replace Tom Bradshaw.

There could also be a change at right-back, with Mahlon Romeo pushing for a start ahead of Conor McLaughlin.

Match facts